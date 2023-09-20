Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.61

Shares of Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 37.61 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 36.16 ($0.45). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 69,024 shares trading hands.

Pennant International Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £13.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1,948.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.57.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pennant International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennant International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.