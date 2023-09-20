Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,952 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,399,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,773,962. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

