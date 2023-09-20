Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,423 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 148,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,796. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $101.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day moving average is $97.92.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

