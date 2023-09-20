Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $2.26 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 111.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,647 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 247.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 615.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after buying an additional 69,819 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DVN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. 3,082,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,898,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

