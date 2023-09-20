Phoenix Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.31. 280,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,085. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

