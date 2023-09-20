Phoenix Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.2% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $428.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.25. The stock has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.