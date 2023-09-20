Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 649 Shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors owned 0.34% of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 96,364.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,589,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,135,000 after buying an additional 14,574,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,890,000 after purchasing an additional 325,887 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 927,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 99,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:VOTE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.62. 28,986 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

