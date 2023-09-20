Phoenix Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.96. 406,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,956. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $283.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $189.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

