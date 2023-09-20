Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $110.10 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $110.10 million and $101,111.05 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00238735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014151 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.12002758 USD and is up 7.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $32,503.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

