PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Sells $47,110.70 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $47,110.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $285,150.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Marcy Daniel sold 2,788 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $52,999.88.

Shares of NYSE PWSC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 627,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97,789 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 22.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,039 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

