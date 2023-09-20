ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.25

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.25 and traded as low as $4.35. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 70,859 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PRPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. On average, analysts predict that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 61.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Featured Articles

