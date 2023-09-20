ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1386 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.75. 97,272,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,343,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 423.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,579.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $221,000.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

