ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Holdings Lowered by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,579.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. 25,998,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,931,633. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $47.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

