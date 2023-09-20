Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Trading Down 3.2%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.79. 23,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 28,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 46.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $272,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.