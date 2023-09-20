Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.U) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.43

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.U – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.43 and traded as high as C$6.43. Pure Multi-Family REIT shares last traded at C$6.43, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Trading Down 1.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.43.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile
Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (Pure Multi) is a Canada-based company, which invests in multi-family real estate properties in the United States. The Company offers investors exposure to the United States multifamily real estate assets. It offers investors the ability to participate in monthly distributions, with potential for capital appreciation, stemming from ownership of quality apartment assets located in core cities within the Southwestern and Southeastern portions of the United States, including states, such as Texas, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada (collectively, the Sunbelt).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pure Multi-Family REIT
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.