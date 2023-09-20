Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.56

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.56 and traded as low as C$29.13. Quebecor shares last traded at C$29.88, with a volume of 591,996 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on QBR.B shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.54. The firm has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

