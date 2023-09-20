Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $63.65 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $63.65 million and $388,468.88 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00016767 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014263 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,134.50 or 1.00067303 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002367 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06331729 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $499,190.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.