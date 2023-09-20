Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) & Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) and Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and Bicycle Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products $421.91 million 0.72 -$390,000.00 $0.26 61.43 Bicycle Therapeutics $14.46 million 44.85 -$112.72 million ($4.68) -4.61

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Bicycle Therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nature’s Sunshine Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products 1.23% 5.42% 3.43% Bicycle Therapeutics -621.69% -54.71% -32.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and Bicycle Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.1% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nature’s Sunshine Products and Bicycle Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86

Nature’s Sunshine Products currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.10%. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $48.75, indicating a potential upside of 125.80%. Given Bicycle Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bicycle Therapeutics is more favorable than Nature’s Sunshine Products.

Risk and Volatility

Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bicycle Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats Bicycle Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. The company also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, such as oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment, toothpaste, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. It offers its products under the Nature's Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent consultants. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4. The company also develops THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; BT7480, a Bicycle tumor-targeted immune cell agonist (TICA) targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing; BT7455, an EphA2/CD137 Bicycle TICA; and BT7401, a multivalent CD137 agonist. In addition, it collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies and organizations to develop programs in therapeutic areas, such as anti-infective, cardiovascular, dementia, central nervous system, neuromuscular, and respiratory indications. The company has a clinical trial and license agreement with the Cancer Research Technology Limited and Cancer Research UK; research collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca AB, Sanofi, Oxurion NV, and the Dementia Discovery Fund, as well as with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and a discovery collaboration and license agreement with Genentech Inc. for the discovery and development of Bicycle peptides for multiple immuno-oncology targets, as well as strategic collaboration with Bayer for developing Novel Targeted Radionuclide Therapies in Oncology. Bicycle Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

