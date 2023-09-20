RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Up 4.6%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.49. 961,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,809,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 20.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,418 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in RLX Technology by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 475,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 112,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after acquiring an additional 257,261 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in RLX Technology by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,347,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 423,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 186.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,713,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

