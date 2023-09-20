Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.90

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.90 and traded as low as C$5.65. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.68, with a volume of 66,500 shares.

Rogers Sugar Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$593.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.90.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of C$262.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4600484 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

About Rogers Sugar

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

