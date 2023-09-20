Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $907.16

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 907.16 ($11.24) and traded as low as GBX 765 ($9.48). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 770 ($9.54), with a volume of 213,951 shares.

Safestore Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 851.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 905.68.

Get Safestore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Safestore

In other Safestore news, insider Ian Krieger purchased 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.31) per share, for a total transaction of £102,003.20 ($126,351.05). In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli acquired 61,000 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 851 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £519,110 ($643,019.94). Also, insider Ian Krieger purchased 12,260 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.31) per share, for a total transaction of £102,003.20 ($126,351.05). Insiders purchased 85,540 shares of company stock valued at $72,045,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 185 stores on 30 April 2023, comprising 132 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 8 stores in Spain, 10 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.