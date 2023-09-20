Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $215.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,219. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $209.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.09.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $258,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,045,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 658,071 shares of company stock valued at $143,917,503. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

