Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.05

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 52475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Savers Value Village from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savers Value Village currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million. Savers Value Village’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at $304,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

