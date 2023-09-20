Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $167.65

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.65 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 163.80 ($2.03). Senior shares last traded at GBX 163.80 ($2.03), with a volume of 154,991 shares trading hands.

Senior Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £697.91 million, a PE ratio of 3,288.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 171.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.62.

Get Senior alerts:

Senior Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Senior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,000.00%.

About Senior

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.