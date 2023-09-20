ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Head-To-Head Survey

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ServisFirst Bancshares and Bank of the James Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.77%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Bank of the James Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

69.4% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 33.71% 18.55% 1.67% Bank of the James Financial Group 18.43% 17.80% 0.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Bank of the James Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $592.67 million 4.53 $251.50 million $4.45 11.10 Bank of the James Financial Group $45.10 million 1.08 $8.96 million $1.96 5.46

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, Internet banking, direct deposit, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit and credit card systems; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, the company holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

