Short Interest in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Drops By 6.1%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 943,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,323,000 after purchasing an additional 63,557 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $112.24. 695,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.67. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $108.81 and a 1-year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

