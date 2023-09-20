Short Interest in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Expands By 9.8%

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 733,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AXS. Bank of America raised AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,138. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,169,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,797,000 after buying an additional 61,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,904,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,871,000 after purchasing an additional 58,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,274,000 after buying an additional 190,417 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,554,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,295,000 after buying an additional 195,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

