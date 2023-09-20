Short Interest in Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Decreases By 11.1%

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banyan Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,863,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Banyan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,694,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Banyan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Banyan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banyan Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BYN remained flat at $10.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519. Banyan Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

About Banyan Acquisition

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

