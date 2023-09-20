Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Increases By 6.6%

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biglari in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Biglari Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Biglari by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Biglari by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biglari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biglari stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678. Biglari has a 52-week low of $115.22 and a 52-week high of $218.50. The company has a market cap of $380.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.99.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.54 million for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Featured Stories

