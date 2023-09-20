Short Interest in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Grows By 6.3%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 409,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:BIO traded up $4.05 on Wednesday, reaching $364.42. 100,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,569. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,364,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

