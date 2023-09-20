Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Rises By 6.1%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooge Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ BROG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310. Brooge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Featured Stories

