Short Interest in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Increases By 9.5%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CCCC remained flat at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 212,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,629. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.07. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 872.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 40,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also

