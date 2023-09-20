Short Interest in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Increases By 9.9%

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,500 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 492,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWT. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWT

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CWT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.74). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.