Short Interest in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Rises By 6.2%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,860,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 20,580,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Cameco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.50. 3,702,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cameco has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at $880,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,523,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Cameco by 19.3% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 24,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Cameco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 115,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.