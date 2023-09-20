Short Interest in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Decreases By 6.1%

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Shares of CZNC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,627. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.75 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 19.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after buying an additional 26,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CZNC. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on CZNC

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.