Short Interest in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Decreases By 6.1%

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Citizens & Northern Price Performance
Shares of CZNC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,627. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.75 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 19.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after buying an additional 26,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CZNC. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.
About Citizens & Northern
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
