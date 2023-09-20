Short Interest in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Declines By 7.8%

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ED. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.79.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

