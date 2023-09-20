Short Interest in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Declines By 12.0%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 8,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Corning

Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. 239,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. Corning has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.