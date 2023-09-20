Short Interest in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Increases By 6.3%

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
DallasNews Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ DALN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. 45,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. DallasNews has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.83.
DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 61.93% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DallasNews
DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DallasNews
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.