Short Interest in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Increases By 6.3%

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DallasNews Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ DALN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. 45,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. DallasNews has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.83.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 61.93% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DallasNews

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DALN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DallasNews by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DallasNews by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DallasNews during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in DallasNews by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers.

