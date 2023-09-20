Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expands By 9.1%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 183,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DHI Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHX shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

DHI Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DHX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. 75,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. DHI Group has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $6.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

