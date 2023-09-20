Short Interest in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Increases By 5.8%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after buying an additional 399,303 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after buying an additional 162,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,537,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after buying an additional 149,925 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESTA traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,361. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.03. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 755.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.