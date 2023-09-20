Short Interest in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Rises By 8.2%

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLO. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $23.32. 1,098,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,339. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In related news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

