Short Interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Grows By 9.5%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.22. 655,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,576. Generac has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $193.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Argus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,245. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 31.3% in the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 24.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

