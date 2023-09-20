Short Interest in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Grows By 6.2%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 564,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

GEL traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. 677,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,418. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.25 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesis Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $46,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen acquired 5,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after buying an additional 137,848 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,123,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 736,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 168,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Stories

