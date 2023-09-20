Short Interest in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Rises By 9.5%

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,630,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 14,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,957,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 139.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,087,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,779 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth approximately $267,771,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 559.7% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,021,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $55.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.7801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

