Smartsheet (SMAR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) recently:

9/20/2023 – Smartsheet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2023 – Smartsheet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.1 %

SMAR traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $41.46. 445,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,694. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 0.96. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $6,708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 183.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,471.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,167,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

