SOMESING Price Reaches $0.0144 on Major Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $40.78 million and approximately $653,146.29 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,841,431,368 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

