SPACE ID One Day Volume Hits $12.75 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $75.01 million and $12.75 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges.

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,323,177 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 375,323,177.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.19924529 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $13,583,338.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

