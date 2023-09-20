Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.87

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.87 and traded as low as C$45.43. Sprott shares last traded at C$45.55, with a volume of 13,603 shares.

Sprott Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 2.3255578 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

