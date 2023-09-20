Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Sells $85,321.08 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) President Jack L. Howard sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $85,321.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,461.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

SPLP remained flat at $44.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. 45 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $960.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

