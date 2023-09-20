Stephen D. Bodley Purchases 10,000 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stephen D. Bodley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Gatos Silver Stock Up 0.8 %
GATO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 161,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,859. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $386.27 million, a P/E ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 2.32.
Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GATO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.
