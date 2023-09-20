Stephen D. Bodley Purchases 10,000 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stephen D. Bodley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gatos Silver Stock Up 0.8 %

GATO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 161,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,859. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $386.27 million, a P/E ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 2.32.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gatos Silver by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GATO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

